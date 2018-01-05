Anonymous Source of Warmth for People in Need in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE— There’s an anonymous source of sweetness on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.
Someone tied up several bags with gloves and hats for people in need.
A note on each says, “I’m not lost – if you need this keep warm, please take it.”
“The most genuine, charitable giving is done when nobody is looking and not for a reward. It’s nice to see,” Chad Flack of Harveys Lake said.
Even in this freezing cold weather, people said this is a good display of the warm spirit of Wilkes-Barre.
“I hope it’s spirit of good things to come,” Flack said.
With dangerously cold wind chills, the National Weather Service says it can take just ten minutes for frostbite to set in on exposed skin.
People in Wilkes-Barre said this gesture should go a long way for people who may not have the means to bundle up.
“I actually think it’s wonderful because there are a lot of homeless people in Wilkes-Barre and it’s pretty freezing out so it does help them a lot,” Travis Horst of Wilkes-Barre said.