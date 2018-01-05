× Anonymous Source of Warmth for People in Need in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE— There’s an anonymous source of sweetness on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Someone tied up several bags with gloves and hats for people in need.

A note on each says, “I’m not lost – if you need this keep warm, please take it.”

“The most genuine, charitable giving is done when nobody is looking and not for a reward. It’s nice to see,” Chad Flack of Harveys Lake said.

Even in this freezing cold weather, people said this is a good display of the warm spirit of Wilkes-Barre.

“I hope it’s spirit of good things to come,” Flack said.

Cold weather care packages like these are popping up throughout our area 🙂 These were found on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. #Heartwarming #RandomActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/f4GWSMpmj5 — WNEP (@WNEP) January 5, 2018

With dangerously cold wind chills, the National Weather Service says it can take just ten minutes for frostbite to set in on exposed skin.

People in Wilkes-Barre said this gesture should go a long way for people who may not have the means to bundle up.

“I actually think it’s wonderful because there are a lot of homeless people in Wilkes-Barre and it’s pretty freezing out so it does help them a lot,” Travis Horst of Wilkes-Barre said.