JIM THORPE — 2017 was a record year for Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.

The Reading and Northern Railroad, which operates the train out of Jim Thorpe, reported nearly 100,000 riders in 2017.

The company, which takes riders through a scenic fall foliage trip, reported that tours were up more than 20% from 2016.