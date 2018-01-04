School Closings And Delays

Wyoming Area Girls Basketball Team 6-0 This Season

Posted 6:39 pm, January 4, 2018

The Wyoming Area girls basketball team won a close game against Meyers on Tuesday. They're now 6-0 on the young season, ranked 4th in the first edition of our girls basketball Super 16 Countdown. Our Steve Lloyd stopped by practice to see how the Lady Warriors are putting together one of the best starts to a season in school history.

