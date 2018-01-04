The Wyoming Area girls basketball team won a close game against Meyers on Tuesday. They're now 6-0 on the young season, ranked 4th in the first edition of our girls basketball Super 16 Countdown. Our Steve Lloyd stopped by practice to see how the Lady Warriors are putting together one of the best starts to a season in school history.
Wyoming Area Girls Basketball Team 6-0 This Season
-
Holy Redeemer vs Abington Heights girls basketball
-
Lackawanna College girls basketball 12-0
-
Dunmore Beats Mt. Carmel Area 56-49 in Girls Basketball Opener
-
Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball
-
Antoniacci Leads Riverside Girls to Win in Taylor Lions Tournament
-
-
Crestwood @ Dallas girls basketball
-
Nanticoke Trojanettes basketball
-
Minersville girls basketball
-
Honoring State Title Team 30 Years Later in Taylor
-
Berks Catholic vs North Schuylkill girls basketball
-
-
Minersville Girls Beat Old Forge for 35th Straight Victory
-
Danville And Hazleton Boy’s Basketball Previews-2017-2018 Season
-
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals