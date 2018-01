× Woman Injured Jumping from Window to Escape Flames

CARBONDALE — A woman was injured jumping from a second-floor window escaping a fire in her home in Carbondale.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Thursday in the home on Spencer Street.

Crews said five people in the building were driven out by the fire.

The woman who jumped from the second floor broke her leg and was taken to a hospital, according to crews on the scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.