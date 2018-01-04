School Closings And Delays

Tractor Trailer Accident Tied Up Traffic in Wayne County

Posted 4:11 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, January 4, 2018

STERLING TOWNSHIP — A crash on Interstate 84 in Wayne County tied up traffic for a bit Thursday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on 84 Westbound near the Newfoundland/Hamlin exit around 2:30 p.m.

The truck ended up near the side of the road.

It’s still unclear if weather conditions played a role in the crash in Wayne County.

