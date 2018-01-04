Tractor Trailer Accident Tied Up Traffic in Wayne County
STERLING TOWNSHIP — A crash on Interstate 84 in Wayne County tied up traffic for a bit Thursday afternoon.
A tractor-trailer jackknifed on 84 Westbound near the Newfoundland/Hamlin exit around 2:30 p.m.
The truck ended up near the side of the road.
It’s still unclear if weather conditions played a role in the crash in Wayne County.
41.365271 -75.433323
2 comments
les
Here comes PennDOT after the fact. Figures.
What snow?
Drive faster big rigger.