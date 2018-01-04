Snow Slows Traffic as Nor’easter Moves Up Coastline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Snow is making for some slick driving conditions in certain parts of our area. The winter storm system moving up the east coast is brushing our area.

Snow is falling across much of our area, slicking up roads and making it tricky for drivers.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on some area interstates.

Borough roads throughout Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg are a bit slushy but crews are out plowing and salting.

According to PennDOT, drivers will see reduced speed limits to 45 mph on certain highways including Interstates 80 and 380 and Routes 209 and 33.

PennDOT officials say they will continue to treat roadways throughout the day and night.

PennDOT officials want to remind drivers to be cautious on the roadway, don't pass the plows, and watch for reduced speed limits.

