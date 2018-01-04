× Shelter in Bloomsburg Seeks Volunteers

BLOOMSBURG — A group that opens an overnight warming center every year for the homeless in Columbia County is in need of volunteers.

Agape in Bloomsburg was planning to start “Project Frozen” next week. The nightly program runs from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. and gives the homeless a warm place to sleep and eat

“They’re assured of a place to lay their head, to get warm, to wash their clothes, have a shower, to fellowship, have some food,” explained executive director Eileen Chapman.

Since it is going to be so cold this weekend, organizers would like to open a few days early, but to do so, they need volunteers to watch over the warming center.

If you’d like to help you can call Agape in Bloomsburg at 570-317-2210.