Power To Save: Ice Tee Golf Tournament Wants Recycled Christmas Trees

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — Under the Christmas tree drop-off sign, across from the Dock Restaurant at Lake Wallenpaupack sits one Christmas tree.

Organizers of the annual Ice Tee Golf Tournament are hoping for more, a lot more.

“We are setting up two 9-hole courses of golf on frozen Lake Wallenpaupack. We line the fairways with recycled Christmas trees,” said Debbie Gillette, The Chamber Of The Northern Poconos.

Gillette says this is the 26th year for the ice golfing event on the frozen lake.

There will be plenty of other events, like the first year of Wally Ice Fest, and ice curling demonstrations for a whole weekend.

But Christmas trees are needed to help set the scene for the golf tournament, the chamber of commerce’s biggest fundraiser.

“As a nonprofit, we count on events like this that not just bring in tourism to help local businesses, but help the chamber of commerce as well,” said Gillette.

One of those local businesses just down the road from the chamber is the Dock. The restaurant sits right on the lake and plans to stay busy the entire weekend.

“You probably have an old Christmas tree in your house right now. It’s a great way to recycle it and get it out of your and put it to a good cause,” said Brett Ehrhardt.

Trees can be dropped off at any time. The fun on the lake starts on January 27 and continues through January 28.

After the tournament, the trees will be taken off the lake, mulched, chipped, and recycled.