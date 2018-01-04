Man Charged After Eavesdropping on State Police in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP -- A former phone network tech accused of eavesdropping on a state police barracks in Susquehanna County is facing charges.

Nathan Grover of New Milford Township faces weapons of mass destruction and other charges.

Back in September, state police searched Grover's home near New Milford after his coworker at NEP Telephone in Forest City alerted them he may have tapped phones at the Gibson Barracks.

Troopers tell us computer lab work shows the barracks was not compromised.