SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- Folks are invited to ice skate on Stoyer's Dam in Schuylkill Haven on Sunday.

The skating party at Bubeck Park is free and starts at noon. The event is organized by Schuylkill Haven's mayor Michael Devlin.

Officials say the ice is plenty thick and perfect for skating. Just remember to bundle up in plenty of layers before heading out to the event in Schuylkill County.