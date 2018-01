× Four Kmart Stores in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania to Close by April

Our area will lose four more Kmart’s by early April.

The company announced on Thursday that 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will be closing between early March and early April nationwide.

Kmart stores in Hazle Township, Honesdale, Sayre and Pittston Township are among them.

According to the company, our area will not be losing any Sears department stores in these closures.