School Closings And Delays

Fans at Fiesta Bowl Take in the Sights

Posted 7:15 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, January 4, 2018

The many fans who made the trip to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl come for a lot more than just football. Many of them had quite an adventure as they explored Phoenix and beyond.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s