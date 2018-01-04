School Closings And Delays

Does It Really Work: Twin Draft Guard

Posted 8:05 pm, January 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:50PM, January 4, 2018

The maker of the Twin Draft Guard claims it will keep heat in and cold air out! The patented design double seals doors and windows. The airtight, draft proof seal retains heat and repels moisture. It also supposedly keeps out noises, insects and toxic fumes. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

