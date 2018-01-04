School Closings And Delays

Butter Sculpture Unveiled before Pennsylvania Farm Show

Posted 12:30 pm, January 4, 2018

Image from Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page

HARRISBURG — A tradition continued Thursday as state officials unveiled the butter sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg.

The sculpture depicting the diversity of Pennsylvania agriculture — specifically careers and roles that support the dairy industry — is carved from a half-ton of butter.

Farm show official said the butter for the sculpture came from waste scrap butter not suitable for human consumption. After the show, the sculpture is deconstructed and take to a Pennsylvania farm to be turned into energy in a methane digester.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs from January 6 to January 13 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

