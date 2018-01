× Boil Advisory after Clinton County Water Main Repairs

AVIS — A water main break in Clinton County has led to a water boil advisory for people in the Avis area.

The water main break on Short Street in Avis was fixed on Wednesday.

Until further notice, homes and businesses served by Appalachian Utilities in Avis and parts of Pine Creek Township are advised to boil their water before drinking it or before using it for cooking.