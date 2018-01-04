× Beating the Winter ‘Cold-Drums:’ Hot Winter Getaway Ideas

If you’re looking for a few ideas to beat the winter “cold-drums,” Newswatch 16 has you covered!

On Thursday, Ryan Leckey teamed up with area travel pros at AAA North Penn in Scranton. The crew cooked up several ideas to take your mind off the brutal cold and bring the happiness back after the holidays.

Below are more details the team mentioned on-air when it comes to those hot tropical and fun travel destinations for 2018.

Plus, a few suggestions for trips close to home.

Caribbean Ideas

If you are looking for a luxury resort, you could head to the Mexico Riviera Maya and check out the relatively new Unico 2087. It includes spa treatment and it would also be great for golf enthusiast

First Time In Caribbean? Try Riu Palace. It’s a very consistent property and lots of locations in both the Caribbean and Mexico

If you’re looking for a more luxurious location consider St Lucia and Barbados.

Cruising

If you don’t want to fly, there are options to board a boat that you can drive to.

Disney is One of Our Area’s Most Popular Chosen Spots to Visit

These are the new things coming to Disney:

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Skyliner transportation system will give resort guests an unforgettable journey and a picturesque view of Walt Disney World Resort as they take to the sky to travel from select Disney resorts to Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Select Disney Skyliner cabins will have iconic Disney characters incorporated into their exterior design to give the appearance that a Disney pal is riding along with guests, such as characters from the ‘Fab Five,’ figures from Disney attractions, fan favorites from movies, and more.

The design of the Disney Skyliner station at International Gateway at Epcot will be inspired by the park’s nearby European Pavilions and will be covered with metal and glass canopies, hand-painted murals and ornamental steel structures that harken back to the early 18th century Art Nouveau style. Guests traveling to Epcot via the Disney Skyliner will be welcomed to the park with a rare birds-eye view of World Showcase.

The Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort station will be the hub of activity for Disney Skyliner. This station is inspired by the open air village marketplaces of the Caribbean and will showcase the nearby resort’s architectural detailing and color schemes. At this station, passengers will be able to transfer gondola routes to reach their destination or are invited to sit and admire the waterfront resort setting.

The design style of the station at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will fit with that of the park’s main entrance and bus stations. Passengers traveling here from the Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort station can expect a new aerial perspective of the park’s iconic attractions, like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort will share a Disney Skyliner station that feels whimsical and contextual with both resorts. Upon departing the gondola station, Skyliner passengers will ascend over Hourglass Lake and enjoy a panoramic view of these two colorful resorts.

Finally, cabins will slow down at the Disney Skyliner turn-station along Buena Vista Drive, where guests can see the mechanical and aerial components that make up the Disney Skyliner.

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Opened May 2017 at Universal Studios

Rainforest Village – The Volcano – 200 feet – Body Plunge and Serpentine Body Slides

Wave Village – Waturi Beach – Cabana Rentals

River Village – Lazy River

Krakatau Aqua Coaster

Stargazer Cavern

TapuTapu™ wearable, there’s no standing in long lines, carrying rafts around the park – No Extra Charge. use it to ride most of the attractions, activate interactive surprises, open rental lockers, make cash-free payments and more.

Destinations You Can Drive to in PA

Turkey Hill Experience

Located in Columbia, PA

Open every day 10 am – 4 pm

Turkey Hill Experience

Interactive exhibits allowing you to learn about the dairy culture, the story of Turkey Hill Dairy, and how the company’s ice cream and iced tea flavors are selected and created. Create your own virtual ice cream flavor, ice cream package, and a commercial at the Turkey Hill Taste Lab. It allows you to bring your virtual ice cream creation to life as you make your own pint of ice cream. Taste Lab seating is subject to availability, reservations are required, and an additional fee will be applied to regular admission. Tea Discovery – Discover, taste, and experience tea from around the world Plenty of free samples of our ice cream and iced tea products



Street of Shops

Street of Shops is located in Lewisburg, PA

There are 375 shops on 4 levels within a former historic woolen mill.

Completely indoors

Open 7 days a week year round

You can stroll through the indoor village’s downtown, uptown, Market Square, and along Main Street

You can check out the glass, artwork, custom jewelry, baskets, primitive country, candles, tinware, antiques, pottery, vintage furniture, Pennsylvania handcrafted items, historical collectibles and much more.

Zippo/Case Museum