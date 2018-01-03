× Warming Center Opens Following Power Outage in Mifflinburg Area

MIFFLINBURG — Emergency officials in Union County have set up a warming center for people due to power outages in the Mifflinburg area.

The 911 center tells Newswatch 16 because many do not have heat, a warming station was opened at Calvary Baptist Church on East Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg.

PPL is the provider in the area and is working to get power restored. There is no word what caused the outages or how long until power will be back on.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch for our area.

Experts say starting Thursday through Saturday afternoon, wind chills could dip as low as 30 below zero, which can cause frostbite to exposed skin in just 10 minutes.