This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures & Coalcracker Bushcraft

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look back at some of our favorite warmer weather stories. We'll take a tour of an island in the Susquehanna River complete with tree houses that you can rent for an overnight stay. Plus we'll meet a real bushman in Schuylkill County that will show us how to start a fire in case of an emergency. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.