Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look back at some of our favorite warmer weather stories. We'll take a tour of an island in the Susquehanna River complete with tree houses that you can rent for an overnight stay. Plus we'll meet a real bushman in Schuylkill County that will show us how to start a fire in case of an emergency. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures & Coalcracker Bushcraft
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Kioti Krazy Contest 2017
-
PA American Water Issues Voluntary Water Use For Six Communities in Susquehanna County
-
Power To Save Special: December, 2017
-
-
Power To Save Special October, 2017
-
Inaugural Central Susquehanna WPRA Wild Pheasant Hunt Briefing
-
Happy New Year from the POL Team
-
Deer Season Advancer
-
Merry Christmas from POL
-
-
Red Neck Outdoor Products Turkey Call Giveaway
-
Dangers of Lead in Bald Eagles
-
Heated Hunts Product Giveaway