School Closings And Delays

Talkback 16: Dogs Left in Cold, School Delays, Powerball

Posted 6:14 pm, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50PM, January 3, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include dogs left out in the cold, school delays because of the frigid weather, and playing Powerball.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s