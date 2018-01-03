Small Crowd at Farmers Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP -- This is the type of weather that if you don't have to go outside, you probably won't. That was apparent at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. Like clockwork, the Lewisburg Farmers Market is held every Wednesday.

"It's usually so packed you can't walk around here," Lillian Kline said.

That means produce is sold in extreme heat and when temperatures are in the teens. Typically, the outdoor section of the market is filled with vendors and customers. Only two vendors sold outside this week.

"A normal, decent winter day you'll get people walking, but when it's cold or windy, everybody wants to stay inside," Ray Zimmerman said.

"Even in the winter it can be a busy market, but people are afraid to come out in the cold," Wilford Haupt said.

Although they had heaters and warm clothing, outdoor vendors did not have much on display.

"We keep everything on the truck so it don't freeze. People come and tell us what they want and we get it off for them," Haupt said.

"Cider and sauerkraut, a few apples just to show that I have some, but you've got to keep it in the warm today," Zimmerman said.

One thing that is bringing people to the Lewisburg Farmers Market is the indoor stands. People can still do their shopping and stay warm at the same time.

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 there were fewer customers than usual at the market. Casey Brough and her family didn't mind.

"Usually with the warm weather you have lots of stands open, lots of people. But today at the very least there's not many lines to wait," Brough said.

According to Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron, warmer weather is on its way next week. Vendors hope that brings more people to the market.

