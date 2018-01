Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Scranton police are asking for help identifying the person who held up a store last week.

Officers released security camera video of the armed robbery at Ansh Tobacco and Convenience on Pittston Avenue.

The man seen in the video is accused of showing a gun and demanding cash.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize the robber, you're asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4134.