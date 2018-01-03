Police: Father Shot 8-Year-Old Son

ORWIGSBURG -- A father is facing charges after police say he shot his 8-year-old son.
That shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County.
The father claims it was an accident.
Police tell Newswatch 16 the 8-year-old victim is in the hospital in stable condition.
That shooting happened at the family's home near downtown Orwigsburg.
Orwigsburg police have charged the victim's father Nevin Ebener.
Police say Ebener, 30, told them he and his son were "horsing around" before the shooting.
Ebener told police his son asked him to show him his gun. Police say the father took his gun out and left it on the kitchen counter while he turned away to make coffee.
Officers say the shooting happened as the father picked up the gun again.
Police say he told them the gun, "just went off."
The son was shot in the left elbow breaking his left arm, pelvis, and causing other internal injuries.
Police are not releasing the child's name but again he is stable in the hospital right now.
Ebener is in jail on multiple assault charges.
laura
i have owned lots of guns of many different makers over the years and have rarely locked them and never once has 1 “just gone off”. you can’t just touch the trigger and they fire. it takes a good amount of pressure on the trigger to make them fire intentionally. i’ve carried them on my body, in my purse and in the glove compartment of my vehicles. i’ve also dropped them on occasion and never once did they fire.
coach
its a shame for Orwigsburg its the last town that doesn’t look like the Ghetto in the skook.
mopar driver
Well son , Next time don’t ask how the deer feel about being shot .
coach
why was the son out of school, Christmas vacation is over right ?
Mickmars
They call that male bonding down here in the Skook…
Beastie
So, how tall is Mr. Ebener? 6.666 feet? Coincidence?
Pig parts
Well, it’s not a molestation story so things are looking up for the skook! Good job, SEDCO.
RJELQ
most of those get “swept under the rug” anyhow.
Pig Parts
Yah, people just look the other way in those parts. Makes you wonder bout all the skeletons in skook closets
Eye 81 eye candy
Schuylkill county has some beautiful rowhomes. It’s beyond me why anyone would want to leave this just as beautiful area.
Bill K.
With a “father” like that the child has a 50/50 shot of becoming a regular on WNEP news. And not as on-camera talent.
Tag.....gun's it!
It’s all good. They just funnin’. They play differently in the Skook compared to you and I.
RJELQ
a lot of horse play in the skook. to say the least.