× Police Department Hires First Female Officer in Over 50 Years

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — Founded over 50 years ago, Old Lycoming Township’s police headquarters has grown into a full-time department since the 1960s, but the organization has never had a female police officer until now.

“It’s pretty exciting. I’m excited. I don’t feel much different from the guys. I feel like one of the guys, but it is different being a female. You can tell people are like, ‘whoa, that’s the new girl,'” said Officer Shyann McKivison.

She may not realize it, but 21-year-old Shyanne McKivison is jumping hurdles as she jumps into the driver’s seat of her police vehicle.

“In the 1970s, there was like one or two percent of females in law enforcement. It’s increased to like 13 to 15 percent,” said Chief Joseph Hope.

Originally from Jersey Shore, still in college, Officer McKivison started part-time in Old Lycoming Township a few weeks ago. She’s the department’s first female officer.

“You get to talk to people all day and you get to help people I don’t understand why females wouldn’t want to do it,” said Officer McKivison.

We asked Old Lycoming Township Chief Joseph Hope that same question. He says his department has never had a woman officer before because no woman one has ever applied before.

“She’s been our first female to test for the job. She passed it with flying colors,” said Chief Hope.

“I think it’s wonderful because she may be able to relate to women and she may be able to talk to them easier than a woman talking to a male cop,” said Carole Hicks.

“I think anybody that has the determination that has the drive and determination that she does and the integrity I feel they should have the chance and would be a good officer,” said Chief Hope.

Two male officers were recently hired along with Officer McKivison in Old Lycoming Township.