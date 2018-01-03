Man Pleads Guilty to Murder for Second Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP -- More than five years after a man was shot to death at his home in Union County, a suspect has pleaded guilty to the crime for a *second time.

Justin Richard of Mifflinburg admitted to third degree murder in the 2012 shooting of Randy Sampsell.

Sampsell was shot in the head during a home invasion near Mifflinburg.

This is Richard's second guilty plea in the case. He admitted to killing Sampsell in 2014 but withdrew his plea.

A judge in Union County court sentenced Richard to up to 32 years in prison.