The Lancers pulled away from the Blue Jays on Thursday night with 25 points in the 4th quarter.
Loyalsock vs Central Columbia
-
Scranton Prep football preview
-
District IV Cross Country
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017
-
Loyalsock Game Farm Pheasant Chick Delivery
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
Loyalsock Game Farm Pheasant Roundup
-
Man Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up an Elementary School
-
Loyalsock vs Scranton Prep
-
Loyalsock vs Montoursville
-
-
Nittany Lions on the Commitment to Play Collegiate Sports
-
Lycoming County Teacher Named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
-
Battle of the Beltway