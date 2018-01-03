× Family of Victim in Deadly Crash in Court to Confront Suspect

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The family of a man killed in a car crash in the Poconos faced the accused driver for the first time in court.

Police charged John Teague with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The crash claimed the life of Leonard Wolf just days before Christmas.

Edward Wolf says Christmas was his brother Lenny’s favorite time of year.

But this year, tragedy struck their family just days before the holiday. Leonard Wolf of East Stroudsburg died in a crash on December 21.

“He touched a lot of people’s lives in a lot of different ways and it was all positive. I have to be here for him to make sure justice is served,” said the victim’s brother Edward Wolf.

Police say Wolf’s car was hit head-on by John Teague of East Stroudsburg on Route 209 near Marshalls Creek.

Teague showed up to a magistrate’s office for a scheduled hearing on charges including homicide by vehicle and DUI.

Police also say a woman and two young children in the vehicle driven by Teague were taken to the hospital.

“He was blessed because he didn’t lose his children,” said the victim’s cousin Holly Macri. “We lost a family member, the community lost a good person but at least his children didn’t suffer.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Wolf’s memory. Money collected will go toward buying gifts to give to children throughout the community.

Leonard’s cousin says it’s what he would have wanted.

“Lenny’s a good guy,” said Jimmy Macri. “We are all going to miss him. He did everything for everyone here. We will keep it up every Christmas and make sure the kids get their toys and everything else.”

John Teague is due back in court next week. He remains locked up.