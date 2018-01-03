School Closings And Delays

Delaware Valley at King’s

Posted 11:12 pm, January 3, 2018, by

Chris Fazzini from Crestwood, Connor Callejas from Holy Cross and Noah Tanner from Mid Valley helped give King's the win on Wednesday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s