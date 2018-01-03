School Closings And Delays

Dead Horses Dumped Along Road in Schuylkill County

Posted 5:32 pm, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:59PM, January 3, 2018

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP -- Investigators want to find out who dumped two dead horses along a road in Schuylkill County.

East Union Township police put pictures of the scene on its Facebook page.

The animals were covered by tarps.

Officers say someone dumped the malnourished horses along Girard Manor Road near Sheppton sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police and humane officers from the SPCA are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 570-384-5829.

Hillside SPCA is offering a reward for information leading to arrests.

