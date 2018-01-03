Crash Safety: Tips to Remember

It might just be a way to avoid a crisis before a crash. With the colder winter weather upon us, it’s the time of year when our area sees a spike in fender benders.

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with PennDOT and Scranton Police to offer some “news you can use tips” on what to do if you’re involved in a fender bender.

According to PennDOT officials, here’s what to you should if you’re in a crash:

Stop your vehicle at or near the crash scene. If you can, move your vehicle off of the road. It’s the law to help prevent blocking traffic and other potential crashes. Many crashes are caused when traffic stops or slows for an initial crash. Call the police, if anyone is hurt or dies. If the drivers of the vehicles are hurt and cannot call the police, then witnesses at or near the crash scene must call for help. Call the police if any vehicle needs to be towed. Get the information listed from the other driver(s) involved in the crash: names, addresses, telephone numbers, registration numbers, and insurance company names with policy numbers. Get the names and addresses of other individuals involved in the crash and any witnesses to the crash. If the crash involves a parked vehicle or damage to property, stop immediately and try to find the owner. If you cannot find the owner, leave a note in a place where it can be seen and call the police. The note should include the date and time of the crash, your name, and a telephone number where you can be reached. If the police do not investigate a crash and someone has died or been injured, or if a vehicle must be towed, send a Driver’s Accident Report Form (AA-600) within five (5) days to:

PA Department of Transportation Bureau of Highway Safety & Traffic Engineering.

P.O. Box 2047

Harrisburg, PA 17105-2047

To download the Driver’s Accident Report Form, head here.

Click here to check out the DMV’s Post-Accident Checklist.

PennDOT says to NOT stop at a crash unless you are involved or if emergency help has not yet arrived. Keep your attention on your driving and keep moving, watching for people who might be on or near the road.

Do NOT block the way for police, firefighters, ambulances, tow trucks and other rescue vehicles.