× Cold Weather Concerns

UNION COUNTY — When the temperature plummets, we have to worry about weather-related injuries including frostbite and hypothermia.

Despite temperatures being in the teens, vendors at the Lewisburg farmers market still gathered to sell produce.

Wilford Haupt came prepared.

“Dress in a lot of layers, buy the best boots you can, wear some gloves and a good hat,” he advised.

Not everyone takes that advice, and when they don’t, they might end up at Geisinger Medical Center.

Deb Erdman is a registered nurse and the trauma prevention specialist at Geisinger. Lately, she’s been cautioning people about hypothermia and frostbite, which is when skin and tissue freeze.

“If you’re starting to shiver, it’s time for you to get in and get warm,” Erdman said. “The best thing to do is bundle up in layers, with a layer that will keep you dry next to your skin. You don’t want to get wet.”

Erdman also recommends covering as much of your skin as possible. That includes gloves, a scarf, and a warm hat.

People at the Lewisburg farmers market seemed to get the memo.

“I was well prepared for it to possibly be very, very cold, so I just bundled up a bunch of everything,” Casey Brough of Milton said.

“Everything is layers. There’s a layer, there’s a layer. Under this is a t-shirt. I stay nice and warm,” Robert Fiedler of Rauchtown said.

According to the Stormtracker 16 team and the National Weather Service, there is a wind chill watch in parts of our area this weekend. It can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.

Erdman says if your skin is numb, red, and tingly, those are signs of frostbite. Put dry heat on your skin and use common sense.

“it’s dressing appropriately and not being outside if you don’t have to be.”

The wind chill watch takes effect Thursday night and goes through Saturday.

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.