× Cold Snap Hurting Businesses in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Main Street in downtown Stroudsburg is usually bustling with people. But as temperatures continue to get colder, many people are staying inside.

“I absolutely hate the cold. I work bar shifts in Honesdale so it makes that no one comes out. I make no money because there are no tips. I absolutely miss the summer and hate the cold,” said Devyn Schneider, Honesdale.

The National Weather Service put out an alert for this weekend saying dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 30 below zero, are possible for many parts of our area.

The news is bone-chilling to some business owners.

“I think people definitely stay inside. It’s been a little slow these past couple days but we are still doing alright,” said Britton Detrick, The Renegade Winery.

Many business owners in downtown Stroudsburg are hoping people brave the cold this weekend, including owners here at Klues. Their message to customers, escape the cold in one of their escape rooms.

“You should come because it’s definitely a lot of fun, it’s family friendly and something different. Plus it’s warm in here, it’s exciting and you’ll have a great time,” said Lisa Edgar, Klues Escape Room.

Owners at the Renegade Winery tell Newswatch 16, they rely on weekend business and also have a message for customers who might consider staying indoors during the bitter cold.

“Come on out. We have lots of wine and it will warm you right up. We will have a great time,” said Detrick.

According to the National Weather Service alert, the dangerous wind chill watch is in effect starting Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.