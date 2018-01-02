Defending state champion Creighton Edsell won another title at the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament. The Wyalusing Ram spoke with our Steve Lloyd as he looks to repeat this season.
Wyalusing’s Creighton Edsell Looks to Repeat
