West Pittston Mayor Sworn In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON -- A borough in Luzerne County swore in its new mayor.

Tom Blaskiewicz was appointed mayor of West Pittston to fill the term of former mayor Tony Denisco, who died in April.

Blaskiewicz decided not to run for reelection, but borough residents started a write-in campaign on his behalf.

Blaskiewicz won both the Democrat and Republican nominations in the May primary. He ran unopposed in the general election.

A federal judge from Philadelphia swore in Blaskiewicz Tuesday evening.