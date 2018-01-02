School Closings And Delays

West Pittston Mayor Sworn In

Posted 10:21 pm, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20PM, January 2, 2018

WEST PITTSTON -- A borough in Luzerne County swore in its new mayor.

Tom Blaskiewicz was appointed mayor of West Pittston to fill the term of former mayor Tony Denisco, who died in April.

Blaskiewicz decided not to run for reelection, but borough residents started a write-in campaign on his behalf.

Blaskiewicz won both the Democrat and Republican nominations in the May primary. He ran unopposed in the general election.

A federal judge from Philadelphia swore in Blaskiewicz Tuesday evening.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s