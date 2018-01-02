× Small Business in Honesdale Closing Its Doors

HONESDALE — A shop in Wayne County is about to close for good. Country Dawn in Honesdale has been in business for nearly 40 years but the owner has decided it’s time to retire.

Even on the coldest days, Country Dawn has been open for its customers on Main Street, selling decorations, cards, furniture, and more.

Outside the store, signs mark the end of the road.

“Very hard to say goodbye,” said Dawn Rushik. “”My customers come in every day and say how sad they are, and it makes me sad. Maybe I’ll change my mind.”

At one time, Rushik owned four locations in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Mount Pocono. Times have changed and after nearly 40 years in business, Rushik is retiring.

her customers are sad to see a place with so much under one roof close sometime next month.

“It has been a while,” said Patti Boystak. “it’s very nice, sorry it’s leaving.”

“I like hands-on shopping, number one. I like stores like this for the different types of articles she carries,” Joanne Kettyle said.

Country Dawn has been a mainstay on Main Street in Honesdale for about 40 years. Previously, it was located a block away but a new owner built a brewery there so Rushik moved to the current location, but is now calling it a career.

Rushik was prepared to close back in 2015 but then the owners of the building where Country Dawn has called home welcomed her in.

Soon the Jadwin Building will have the first floor as well the space occupied by the Welfare office available. That office moves out in March.

As for Country Dawn, everything is 50 percent off until the doors close for good.

“It’s been a long time, but it’s gone fast,” Rushik said. “It’s different times, different times than it was.”