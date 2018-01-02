Scranton hosted Scranton Prep in Lackawanna League girls basketball action. Prep hung to win 54-46 2OT.
Scranton Prep @ Scranton girls basketball
-
Holy Redeemer Girls Win 47-40 at Scranton Prep
-
Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Scranton Prep Runs Past Scranton 64-43 at Lynett Tournament
-
O’Boyle, Simons Ready to Lead Scranton Prep
-
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep
-
Gar vs Scranton basketball Preps
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast
-
Joe Ferguson Takes Over The Boy’s Basketball Program At Stroudsburg
-
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights girls soccer
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
Western Wayne at West Scranton girls basketball