POCONO TOWNSHIP -- Two people are accused of promoting prostitution in the Poconos.

Detectives say they tracked down John Golom, 52, also known as Bobby Lupo, and Lacey Goldsmith, 24, both of Florida, through an ad for prostitution posted in the "women seeking men" section of a website.

A detective arranged a meeting near Tannersville.

Golom and Goldsmith are now facing extortion and prostitution charges.