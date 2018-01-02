× ‘Please Stay!’ – Emotional, Adorable Penn State Fan Goes Viral

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP — Saquon Barkley was masterful in the Fiesta Bowl, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Penn State’s 35-28 win over Washington.

On Sunday, the Nittany Lions junior running back out of Whitehall High School declared for the NFL Draft.

“I promised my mom when I was a little kid that I was going to buy her a house one day, and I’m going to stay true to that promise,” Barkley said on ESPN Monday. “God blessed me with an opportunity to live my dream.”

For one young Penn State fan from the Allentown area, the news of Barkley leaving Happy Valley was crushing.

5-year-old Gianna Evans pleaded for Barkley to stay at Penn State. Her mother Jenn captured it all on video and tweeted it on Monday. It has since gone viral, racking up over 800 retweets.

It even caught the attention of Penn State coach, James Franklin, offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and Saquon Barkley himself.

#WeAre Penn State Love @saquonb21 I don’t have the heart to tell her about @mikegesicki! I feel the same way! https://t.co/JMgSHVS6Dz — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) January 1, 2018

“It just went on from there,” Jenn Evans said. “It’s still going, I’m still getting notifications that people are liking it and tweeting it. We’re kind of in shock here.”

Gianna’s fandom for Barkley started a few years ago at a Blue-White game. She met him that day and immediately became hooked.

“He’s the fastest player and the best player,” Gianna said.

Gianna had a message for Saquon as he starts prepping for the NFL Draft.

“Great job and good luck,” Gianna said.

Coach Franklin and Barkley even messaged Jenn about the video, which made Gianna’s day.

“Her big blue eyes lit up and she had a big smile on her face and she was just so happy.”

Gianna is also upset that senior tight end, Mike Gesicki’s time at Penn State is over. She says she hopes that he and Saquon end up playing on the same team in the NFL.