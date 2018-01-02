School Closings And Delays

New Year’s Rarity! California Twins Born in Different Years

Posted 8:36 am, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:34AM, January 2, 2018

DELANO, Calif. – A slight rarity in California as twins were born in different years.

It appears the first baby born in Kern County was in Delano. Delano Regional Medical Center officials tell KERO that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He was 5 lbs 9 oz, 18 inches. The second twin, a girl, was born 12:16 a.m Monday. She weighed 4 lbs 10 oz. and was 16 inches. Doctors say the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via caesarean section. She is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The parents say the babies were about a month early.

