WILLIAMSPORT -- The man who police say stole a truck and crashed into a house in Williamsport said in court, "I did what I did because I was cold"

Officers say Christopher Williams, 33, took the truck and hit a home along Grier Street on Monday.

Williams claims he is homeless.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Williams was charged with theft and reckless driving. He was locked up on $50,000 bail.