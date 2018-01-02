School Closings And Delays

Looking for Luck

Posted 5:41 pm, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, January 2, 2018

KULPMONT -- The sound of a lottery machine in Kulpmont is music to Eugene Topolski's ears.

"(I play Mega Millions and Powerball) all the time," Topolski said.

Now is a good time to play both games as the combined jackpots are over $800 million.

"If you don't play, you can't win," Mike Woytowich said.

Mike Woytowich of Marion Heights goes in on tickets with friends. They haven't won yet but will keep trying.

"Well, I guess it's the American dream. Everyone is buying a ticket, hoping they win and it will change their life," Woytowich said.

No one has won either Mega Millions or Powerball since October. This is only the second time U.S. lottery players have had two chances to try for jackpots exceeding $300 million.

According to data scientists at Allstate, the odds of winning both jackpots is 1 in 75 quadrillion. That's 15 zeros.

"I'd be the happiest man in the world," Topolski said. "Pay all the bills and take care of the family."

Sunoco employee Cathy Madison tells Newswatch 16 it's normally busier on high jackpot days. She believes the cold weather has something to do with the slower foot traffic.

"It's been a little bit slower today because of the cold weather. I guess people don't want to go out," Cathy Madison said.

Mega Millions numbers are drawn Tuesday right before Newswatch 16 at 11, and Powerball is at the same time on Wednesday. Both games are played twice each week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

