Hikers Look at Frozen Waterfalls in the Poconos

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP — You can barely hear the water move at Raymondskill Falls in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. — bitter cold temperatures have frozen over these falls.

But for people who hike in this area, it’s something beautiful to see.

“There are three falls. Two are completely frozen. The big fall is almost completely frozen and it’s a beautiful sight,” said Paul Blomen from The Netherlands.

“It’s phenomenal. It doesn’t happen that often around here. Usually, there is so much water it takes time and extended cold temperatures for it to actually get frozen, so once it does, it’s really beautiful,” said Jennifer Nagy, Milford.

This mother and son from Milford decided to get out into the fresh, cold air and see the waterfalls. John Nagy, 10, says it’s like the falls are frozen in time.

“I think they are outstanding. It’s just amazing how they freeze under and sometimes there will be water running underneath the ice too and it’s crazy,” he said.

Not only can people come and see the beautiful frozen waterfalls, but they also have a nice level place to stand on. At Raymondskill Falls, the new viewing decks were built just a few months ago.

Jennifer Nagy says the viewing deck makes visiting this area safer, especially when the ground is slick.

“They did a great job with it I think. It’s a lot bigger. They did a nice job. It’s spacious and in the summer it gets busy here so you can fit a lot of people,” says Nagy.

Raymondskill Falls is one of many trials in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area still open to the public during the winter.

