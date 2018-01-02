Harveys Lake Swears in First Female Mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE -- History was made in one borough in Luzerne County.

The first female mayor in Harveys Lake was sworn in Tuesday evening.

Mayor Carole Samson was a little emotional after the ceremony but told Newswatch 16 she's up to the challenge of being mayor and hopes to inspire other women to follow her lead.

"We're trying to get more women into politics. They've been trying to do that for a couple years now, and I think it's about time. I'm all for it," Samson said.

Samson says she's looking forward to getting started right away.