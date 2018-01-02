School Closings And Delays

Harveys Lake Swears in First Female Mayor

Posted 10:20 pm, January 2, 2018, by , Updated at 09:50PM, January 2, 2018

HARVEYS LAKE -- History was made in one borough in Luzerne County.

The first female mayor in Harveys Lake was sworn in Tuesday evening.

Mayor Carole Samson was a little emotional after the ceremony but told Newswatch 16 she's up to the challenge of being mayor and hopes to inspire other women to follow her lead.

"We're trying to get more women into politics. They've been trying to do that for a couple years now, and I think it's about time. I'm all for it," Samson said.

Samson says she's looking forward to getting started right away.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment