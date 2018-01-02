× Get Organized: Post Holiday Hacks

For so many of us, the holidays are a done deal! That means now is the time many begin to dismantle that Christmas decor by taking down the tree, the festive lights and other holiday decorations.

To offer some post holiday hacks, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with an organizational pro, Tara Atkins, in Lackawanna County.

Tara owns “Original Organizing By Tara.” She’s also a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers.

Tara offered tips on what to tackle first when it comes to cleaning out the clutter in your home.

January is National Get Organized Month.

Among Tara’s Suggestions:

Unload those unwanted items you no longer use by donating, selling them or trashing them.

Store that holiday decor in bins. Organize by color and label storage bins.

Consider using household items (like Ziploc bags and egg cartons) to protect and keep your decorations tidy.

Although this week will be busy for many taking down that holiday decor, there’s still one Christmas to go this Sunday, January 7, for those who follow the Julian calendar.