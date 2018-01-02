× Free Wigs in Memory of Karen

TREVORTON — Hair loss is often a side effect of chemotherapy and a salon owner in Northumberland County wants to ease the burden so many cancer patients face.

Linda Duell sat in a chair at “Made Ya Look Salon and Spa” in Trevorton and got her wig styled. Duell is battling small-cell lung cancer and lost her hair last month.

“It’s the hardest part of my cancer, losing my hair. Not to be vain, but it was very hard.”

Lynnie Carl cuts and styles wigs for free for people battling cancer. It’s something she’s wanted to do for over a year since her aunt was diagnosed with cancer.

“She wanted to always help whoever, whoever she could,” Carl said.

Lynnie’s aunt Karen Wiest was a well-known community leader in Sunbury who lost her battle with uterine cancer last week. When Lynnie took Karen for a wig before she passed away, there weren’t many options. The two decided they would bring a wig program to women in central Pennsylvania at Carl’s salon.

“She knew I would accomplish it but she wanted to help.”

Recently the program took off. Lynnie credits her Aunt Karen who helped until the day she died.

“There’s always a reason for everything. one of the reasons she said when she talked about having cancer was she said, ‘look what Lynnie got involved in and how many other people that would help,'” said Cheryl Ibberson.

Linda Duell never met Karen, but is grateful.

“It made this so much better. I can go into treatment with my head held high. I don’t want people to look at me and think I’m sick.”

For more information on the wig program, contact “Made Ya Look Salon.”