Film on Drug Addiction and Recovery Shooting in Bradford County

WYSOX — A movie centered on drug addiction and redemption is being shot in Bradford County.

Actors shot scene after scene inside the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox on Tuesday.

“Small Time” is an independent film that has been shooting in Bradford County for weeks.

Director Naiv Conte says she picked this area because of the small town feeling.

“We needed some sort of beautiful woodsy area to go through and it’s interesting to use it now in winter. It’s so different looking but just as picturesque,” Conte said.

“Small Time” is part two of another film called “Joyride,” both filmed in Bradford County.

“Joyride” was released more than a year ago and played at independent film festivals.

Both movies focus on the journey of Emma, a young girl finding her way in life despite her mother’s addiction.

Audrey Marshall, age 9, is the lead actress. Her character “Emma” was staying with her grandfather in part one but lives with her mother in part two.

“She is kind of staying with a person that is her family. She doesn’t spend that much time with her and she kind of discovers new things,” said Marshall.

In the scene being filmed at Dandy’s, Emma is spending time with her mother Jesse, who is recovering as she works at as a cashier. An old friend comes and tries to lead Jesse back down a dark path.

Dominique Johnson, who plays Jesse tells Newswatch 16 she wants people to see how drug use is impacting families.

“What I love about this film is everybody in their own way is trying. They might be failing horrifically but there is a desire to do better and be better for others.”

The filmmakers hope to finish filming “Small Time” in the summer and plan to release the film at indie film festivals next year.