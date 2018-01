× Woman, Pets Forced out by Fire

PLYMOUTH — Flames forced a woman and her pets from their home in Luzerne County.

The fire started on the first floor of an apartment building on Carver Street in Plymouth around 8 a.m. Monday.

According to firefighters, a receptacle on the first floor caused the fire.

Only one of the four apartments was affected. A woman and four pets will have to find another place to stay until the apartment is repaired.

The Red Cross is helping.