Warming Up with Hot Yoga

SCRANTON -- If you're looking to start a new exercise habit for the new year, you might want to try out hot yoga, especially if these sub-freezing temperatures are giving you the "winter blues."

Steamtown Hot Yoga on North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton hosts yoga classes in a room that is heated to around 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This is the time of year where people say 'Yes, we're so cold. It's freezing cold out. We need to go thaw out,'" said owner Lara Alexiou.

"It's cold outside. Our muscles, our ankles, everything gets tight, so we have that great contrast of coming in here in the heat and keeping those muscles loose throughout the winter,” said Marlena Rumensky, an instructor at Steamtown Hot Yoga.

Yoga teachers at Steamtown Hot Yoga told Newswatch 16 that hot yoga can help release the tension that comes along with the cold weather and the holidays.

"It also helps to relieve tension, not just physical tension but all the emotional tension that comes with the holidays and with just battling the weather,” said Alexiou.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, hot yoga might be the answer for you. If you do, teachers have some advice before you head back into the cold.

"Change your clothes. Make sure you're in dry clothes so when you're going out, you're bundled up and you're protected,” said Rumensky.