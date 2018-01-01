School Closings And Delays

Saquon Barkley Declares for NFL Draft, Leaves Penn State a Winner

Posted 6:09 pm, January 1, 2018, by

Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley will forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL draft. Barkley, like the Penn State seniors, ends his career with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

