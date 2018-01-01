× Pork and Sauerkraut a New Year’s Tradition

TAMAQUA — Traditionally for good luck, you should make sure you eat some pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day.

Many people took part in that New Year’s tradition at a church in Schuylkill County.

Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua decided to spread the luck this year and hosted a free community pork and sauerkraut dinner.

“It’s a joy to be able to provide for the community that otherwise might not have a really good meal to begin the year,” said Cindy White, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church.

“I grew up with it as a tradition, not really knowing why, but for good luck on New Year’s Day, you needed to have some type of pork,” said church member Deb Davies.

About 20 volunteers came out to help prepare the meal for the community.

“It is really a wonderful tradition that began not too long ago,” White added. “I cannot even tell you how many potatoes were peeled by hand and mashed by hand. This is an old fashioned delicious meal.”

Dozens of community members came out to enjoy the meal. It is their way of taking part in the tradition while spending time with the community, too.

“We’re the blessed ones to be able to do this, to reach out to the community and to do God’s work. That’s what we try to do here at Zion,” said Davies.

“If you don’t have sauerkraut, you can’t win at cards. We play cards after this,” said Paul Dodson of Tamaqua.

The next pork and sauerkraut dinner the church is hosting will be in February.