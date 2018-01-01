New Year’s Day on the Slopes in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of people started the new year on the slopes at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek.

For the Davis family from New Jersey, skiing on New Year's Day is a tradition.

"We just came back from Mont-Tremblant in Canada and we wanted to increase the skiing for my son so we are here again practicing. It's a nice day off, not too many people and we don't mind the cold," said Bill Davis.

Many other skiers and snowboarders say the bitter cold temperatures won't stop them from getting outdoors.

Brandon Davis says layering is key to staying warm on the frigid mountain.

"We wear face masks, so that helps, and when you layer up, it doesn't bother us at all," said Brandon Davis.

As you can imagine, people are very excited to spend the new year on the slopes, especially considering in years past, weather conditions were not the most ideal for early skiing and snowboarding.

Robin Manfredi is a program director at the mountain, she says the season is off to a great start. All 23 of the trails at the ski area are open.

"It is wonderful to see. We struggled for winters for the last three or four years, so this winter is exciting for everyone that works here and very exciting for our customers. You can see it in their faces," Manfredi said.

Other resorts throughout the Poconos, including Camelback and Jack Frost Big Boulder were also busy with people sliding and gliding into 2018.